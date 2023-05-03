Old City Investment Partners Hosts Alpha on the Delta Conference

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Old City Investment Partners, a New York City-based financial services firm that raises capital for alternative asset managers, is hosting its inaugural “Alpha on the Delta” conference on May 4 and 5 at three New Orleans hotels. Youth development nonprofit Son of a Saint is an event partner. The conference brings together alternative fund managers, entrepreneurs and investors. Alpha on the Delta will be held at the Eliza Jane Hotel, the Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel and the Windsor Court Hotel. Get more conference details here.