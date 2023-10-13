Old Algiers Main Street Corp. Program Supports Businesseses

Photo courtesy of the Old Algiers Main Street Corporation (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Old Algiers Main Street Corporation is adding something new to its #EquityRising program that is aimed at supporting emerging businesses with information and networking opportunities. The first Biz-on-the-Geaux information and networking session is planned for 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 643 Seguin Avenue in Old Algiers.

“The idea is to create a casual setting where OAMSC can assist those with an entrepreneurial spirit to open and operate their businesses successfully,” said OAMSC President Kevin Kellup. “We know that people who run businesses- whether at their kitchen table or from a shop, office or dining establishment – are busy, so we are offering information in bite-sized pieces in a ‘happy hour’ setting.” Future sessions will depend on what attendees say are their most pressing needs.

Keisha Green, the owner of Minimize Services and a business consultant and practitioner, will guide the session. Green is an alumna of the University of New Orleans, where she studied Interdisciplinary Studies and Pre-CPA Accounting. She is certified in QuickBooks Desktop and Payroll Management, a New Orleans-based Louisiana Notary, AFSP Certified Tax Practitioner, and a seasoned administrative professional who is well known for her direct, no-frills approach to project management.

Although geared toward emerging businesses in the Old Algiers community, the session is open to anyone interested in learning new information about running a business. There is no cost to attend, and drinks and snacks will be provided. RSVP by calling 504-421-6692 or emailing info@oldalgiersmainstreet.org.

OAMSC’s #EqityRising program was designed in 2021 to provide equitable economic opportunities for Old Algiers residents, including free workforce training and affordable housing advocacy. Strengthening the small business ecosystem in Old Algiers is the third pillar of the the #EquityRising program. Funding the #EquityRising program comes from the W.K Kellogg Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, Enterprise Community Partners and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. More information is available at www.oldalgiersmainstreet.org.