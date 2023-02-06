Ogden Museum Welcomes New Members to Board of Trustees

NEW ORLEANS – Deanna Rodriguez and Scott Cunningham have joined the board of trustees of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

“We are honored to welcome these dedicated leaders,” said William Pittman Andrews, the museum’s executive director. “Deanna Rodriguez and Scott Cunningham bring a wealth of knowledge and experience along with a history of deep community engagement. Their passion for our unique mission and vision for growth will be very welcome as we approach our twentieth anniversary and embark on a bold strategic plan to guide our future.”

The Ogden Museum’s board is composed of 36 trustees led by Chairperson Jessie Schott Haynes. Other officers for 2023 include Geoffrey P. Snodgrass, vice chairman; Cleophus Thomas Jr., treasurer; and Justin Woods, secretary.

The museum will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year with the launch of the institution-wide exhibition, “Knowing Who We Are.”

Rodriguez is president and chief executive officer of Entergy New Orleans, where she oversees the company’s electric distribution system, safety, financial performance, customer service, resource planning, economic development, charitable contributions, employee development and

regulatory and governmental affairs.

Cunningham is a banker with more than 20 years of experience in commercial and corporate lending, financial analysis, risk management, transformational change and operational excellence. He is a middle market banker in Hancock Whitney Bank’s New Orleans office.