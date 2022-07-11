Officials, Community Leaders Gather for Meta Disaster Resilience Summit

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Meta Disaster Resilience Summit takes place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center in Gretna.

In partnership with the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson Parish Government, Meta is hosting this summit focused on leveraging digital communications tools and platforms in the face of a crisis.

State and local government officials, emergency response organizations, nonprofits, and New Orleans-area small businesses will convene to learn directly from experts at Meta and others in the field of crisis response about the tools that help local communities respond and communicate during natural disasters.

Community leaders will learn about Local Alerts, WhatsApp and other platforms. The Summit also includes a training for New Orleans-area small businesses.

Led by Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is the $125 billion company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and nearly 100 other technology companies.