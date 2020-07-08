Officials Break Ground on Terrytown Revitalization Program

TERRYTOWN, La – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, in coordination with Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Councilman-at-Large Ricky Templet and other development partners, broke ground on the first model home being built under the Jefferson Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Model Home Pilot Program in Terrytown.

The program was created as a result of the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Study Strategic Plan, which aims to provide a suite of tools, resources and recommendations that will improve existing housing stock, encourage the development of new desirable housing units and improve the neighborhood amenities and infrastructure in Terrytown. The area was originally developed in the late-1950s and early 1960s by Paul Kapelow, who named the town after his first daughter, Terry.

Spearheaded by Jefferson Parish and JEDCO, the plan was created to stimulate investment in housing stock that complements surrounding architectural styles while featuring contemporary interior and exterior designs in demand by today’s homebuyers. The plan is a result of a multi-year focus on housing stock enhancement by Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and initiated in Terrytown by Councilman Ricky Templet.

Design of the house will utilize mid-century modern architectural design guidelines developed by the Tulane School of Architecture Albert & Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design, which incorporated historical and existing architectural styles in Terrytown and input from residents through in-person Terrytown Civic Association meetings and online surveying. Future homes through the Terrytown model home pilot program will be constructed through a partnership between the New Orleans Educational League for the Construction Industry and the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority.

“This model home will have a positive economic impact on our community,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “When a prospective business considers a community, they make decisions based on a number of factors, including quality of life, education and housing. Improving our housing stock and addressing and providing a variety of housing options will allow our community to remain economically competitive and attractive. Our innovative approach to neighborhood advancement, along with our dynamic partnerships, are some of the many reasons why Jefferson Parish continues to be a destination for business.”

The construction of the home, located at 522 Farmington Place, will be completed by West Bank-based builder Hyman Bartolo Contractors. The project is being overseen by NOEL. Other organizations participating in this effort include the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors and the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans. Construction is scheduled for completion before the end of the year.





