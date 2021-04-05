Officials Attend Groundbreaking for Ochsner Center at Delgado

NEW ORLEANS – On March 31, Delgado Community College broke ground on its new Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health. State and local officials joined Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib for the event.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, attendance was by invitation only. The entire ceremony was live streamed on the Delgado YouTube channel. Click here to see WGNO’s coverage.

The $20 million gift by Ochsner Health is the largest in the history of Delgado. A fact sheet describing the new facility can be viewed online with a rendering of the new building.