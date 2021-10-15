Officials Announce New ‘Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic’

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans officials are teaming up for a brand new, exciting combination of the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup to be called the “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic.” The newly combined 3.1-mile race, the first in person race in New Orleans since the pandemic started 20 months ago, will premier Saturday, November 13 in City Park.

Launched in 1960, the YMCA Corporate Cup benefitted adult literacy courses and initiatives throughout the New Orleans Area. The Crescent City Fall Classic began in 1986 with a focus on education initiatives in New Orleans. The inaugural Corporate Classic will continue to benefit the YMCA Educational Services (YES) Adult Literacy Program which operates in close collaboration with the New Orleans Public Library.

Since March 2020, the Crescent City Classic and its other races and in person events have been forced to go virtual

“When the idea was tossed out to combine the CCC’s Fall Classic and the YMCA’s Corporate Cup into one event, it made perfect sense,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “Both races have long-standing traditions in New Orleans with a strong focus on education and we look forward to carrying on that tradition as well as forming new traditions with the combination of the two events this Fall.”

Registration for the Corporate Classic in City Park is open now at www.ccc10k.com/crescent-city-corporate-classic.html. A special discounted early registration price of $35 is available now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

“The YMCA of Greater New Orleans and the Crescent City Classic are two well-known and trusted non-profit organizations in New Orleans. It seemed like a natural fit to join our two long-time races, the Corporate Cup and the Fall Classic, to provide an even better experience for our participants and supporters,” said President & CEO YMCA of Greater New Orleans Gordon R. Wadge. “It’s even more exciting that the Corporate Classic will be the first in-person race that either of our organizations have had since before the pandemic. It will be a welcomed celebration!”

For more information and updates on the Corporate Classic and the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic 2021 race series schedule, visit www.ccc10k.com.