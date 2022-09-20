Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place

NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikmen models a suit from Q Clothier | Rye 51.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place.

“The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”

Q Clothier is an upscale men’s custom clothier that touts its “top quality, hand-crafted attire tailored perfectly for individuals of every lifestyle, with personal style guidance from seasoned experts.”

The New Orleans store will be led by New Orleans native Roman Oniate.

“Canal Place has long been recognized as a fashion leader of New Orleans,” he said. “Our move will continue to build upon that reputation, and we look forward to a long, profitable relationship.”

Founded in 2003 in Dallas, Q Clothier and Rye 51 has styled Zion Williamson, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Jared Goff. It’s the official clothier of Monday Night Football.