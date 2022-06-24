Odd Birds Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen Now Open in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Odd Birds, a Florida-based restaurant and bar, opened a location on May 16 inside the Selina Catahoula hotel at 914 Union Street. The business is owned by Cesar Diaz, Asdrubal Martinez and Shane McFarland, who continue to operate two locations in St. Augustine and are planning more growth.

“Preliminary meetings have begun with the DCOOP architecture firm in Jacksonville to open our third location at Dennis and Ives next to Marathon Concert venue at Rail Yard District,” said Diaz in a press release. “God willing, that will be my next project once Odd Birds at Selina has settled into comfortable operation, which I have no doubt will be soon. We have an incredible team in place, we’re in a great location, and it’s a thriving city. We are grateful to be a part of it.”

The New Orleans location will feature Latin-inspired food and two Instagram-worthy settings: a rooftop space and a downstairs bar with black-and-white flooring and lots of natural light. Rum and mezcal cocktails will be the focus.

Odd Birds at Selina will host a series of grand opening events June 30 through July 3.