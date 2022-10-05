Oct. 13 Deadline for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program is accepting applications through Oct. 13 for its spring 2023 cohort.

The program is designed to “link learning to action.” Participants will learn about negotiation, marketing and employee management and they will receive the tools and professional support to develop a strategic and customized growth plan that will take their business to the next level.

The program is accepting applications for entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria:

Are the owner or co-owner of a business

Have been in operation for at least 2 years

Generate annual sales or revenues above $75,000

Have at least 2 employees åincluding the owner

Accepted business owners must attend a mandatory program orientation, participate in 11 pre-scheduled learning sessions and four clinics, and commit an additional four-to-eight hours per week of out-of-class time to work on program-related activities.