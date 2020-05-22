Ochsner’s Shelly Monks Named President of National Board

CHICAGO – From Ochsner Health System:

Shelly Monks, FACHE, has been named President of the Board of Directors for the Alliance of Independent Academic Medical Centers (AIAMC). Monks’ two-year term commenced Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Monks is System Vice President of Academic Affairs at Ochsner Health, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Chief Administrative Officer for the University of Queensland, Ochsner Clinical School, also based in New Orleans. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership at academic medical institutions, Monks brings a unique perspective on the connection between healthcare operations, regulations, and policy and the delivery of excellence in the learning environment at every point along the medical education continuum. Before joining Ochsner Health Monks was the Senior Vice President of Professional and Academic Affairs at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas.

Monks was appointed to the AIAMC Board of Directors in 2010 and named Vice President/President-Elect in 2018. AIAMC Executive Director Kimberly Pierce-Boggs said, “Ms. Monks’ service to the AIAMC has been exemplary, and we look forward to her continued leadership and vision. The breadth and depth of her experience across the continuum of medical education, as well as research, strengthen the AIAMC mission of innovative education and scholarship that drives exceptional patient care.”

Monks shared, “I have had the privilege to work with and learn from smart, compassionate, and dedicated mentors and colleagues, many of whom were and are recognized as national leaders. It is with humility and respect that I look forward to contributing to the national academic medicine conversation as the President of the AIAMC. My goal is to ensure that our member organizations are supported as they continue to embrace their mission to guarantee all learners across the medical education continuum are well trained and prepared to deliver care to the communities they serve.”