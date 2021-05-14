Ochsner’s ‘Eat Fit Dine Out’ Returns Friday, June 4

Eat Fit founder Molly Kimball talks shop in the Commander's Palace kitchen. (Photo from Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Eat Fit will host its eight annual “Eat Fit Dine Out Day” on Friday, June 4.

“It’s been a difficult year for our local restaurant community, and they need our support now more than ever,” said Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and Ochsner Eat Fit founder in a release. “We look forward to the public joining us on June 4 to not only support our partner restaurants, but also Eat Fit’s mission to inspire our community to live their strongest, healthiest lives.”

This year, Eat Fit partner restaurants will keep all proceeds from the day. In years past, a portion of the proceeds would help support Ochsner’s health eating initiative.

The public can support Ochsner Eat Fit’s nonprofit work by making direct donations at www.EatFitDonate.com. Donations to Ochsner Eat Fit fund a variety of projects, including:

Free recipe analysis, staff education and partner support to restaurants

Continuing education workshops

Culinary certification in schools

Ochsner Eat Fit presence in universities, schools, and local food banks

“Alcohol Free for 40” annual statewide challenge

The free Eat Fit smartphone app to locate Eat Fit restaurants, nutrition facts, shopping guides, recipes, events and more

150+ annual community events, including cooking demos, farmers markets and health expos

Participating Dine Out restaurants in the New Orleans area include Commander’s Palace, Gris-Gris, Blue Line Sandwich Co., Daily Beet, Cavan, Max Well and Carmo. See the complete list at www.EatFitDineOut.com.