Ochsner’s Clearview Complex Set for Feb. 1 Debut

Photo courtesy of Ochsner Health System

METAIRIE — Ochsner Health System is beginning to offer a peak behind the curtain of its new three-story medical complex due to open Feb. 1 in the space formerly occupied by the Sears at Clearview Mall. The $110 million facility — Ochsner’s biggest ever investment in new construction — will offer primary and wellness care, labs and testing facilities, outpatient surgery services, a spa and pharmacy and other retail outlets.

The new Ochsner Medical Complex-Clearview is part of a separate and ongoing $100 million redevelopment at Clearview to convert the mall into an open air, mixed residential and commercial site.

The new healthcare facility is also across the street from an urgent care center and pediatric emergency room run by LCMC Health, Ochsner’s biggest competitor in the local healthcare market.

“Ochsner Clearview is part of Ochsner’s strategy of ‘bringing care closer to home,’” said Andrew Hancher, AVP, associate administrator at Ochsner Medical Center. “Everything from the concept to the location, specialties and services provided, and design of Ochsner Clearview started with – and has been driven by – the needs of people in the area. This location will make healthcare more accessible to people in and around Metairie, the part of Jefferson Parish with the largest population growth over the last decade. Furthermore, the area’s population is aging and with that comes a greater demand for healthcare services.”

Ochsner spent two years building the nearly 190,000-square-foot complex, which will house 10 full-time and 40 rotating physicians. A spokesperson for the health system said it expects to serve roughly 650 patients each day — and there are plans to add a fourth floor to the center as demand grows.

Overall, the investment represents an industry emphasis on outpatient or ambulatory care vs. hospital stays. The goal is provide patients a comprehensive healthcare experience in one location by bringing technology, specialties and services together. Outpatient and retail offerings, such as a Vision Center and Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness, bring patients from appointment to treatment in one stop.

“Ochsner invested $100 millikon in Clearview to create a patient-centric healthcare destination,” said Hancher. “State-of-the-art technology has been incorporated into all aspects of Ochsner Clearview, including high-tech devices for robotic and minimally invasive surgery. The interior was designed to create an open, airy environment that welcomes in natural light. Artwork, plants, music and views of a landscaped outdoor plaza further promote wellness and serenity throughout the space.

“This concept is meant to make healthcare convenient and pleasant for the patient – it’s near where they live and near other amenities and in a setting that exudes wellness and serenity. It is truly a unique place in this market and furthers our mission to treat the whole person, whether that’s performing minimally invasive surgery, expertly diagnosing chronic conditions, or administering therapy.”