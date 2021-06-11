Ochsner’s Brees Family Center Celebrates Milestones

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Almost nine months after opening its doors at 5950 Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East, the Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center stayed open after-hours on Thursday, June 10 to commemorate the center’s opening and the fact that in-person celebrations can now resume. Healthcare workers gathered alongside religious and community leaders from New Orleans East, including Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen, Councilmember At-Large Donna Glapion and Reverend Dr. J.C. Richardson of Cornerstone United Methodist Church to mark the occasion.

October Ambrose, Manager, Clinic Operations, Ochsner Community Health said, “We opened our doors at a time when in-person gatherings were limited due to COVID-19. Although it may be untraditional to commemorate a grand opening months later, we believe shrinking health disparities, improving health outcomes and reducing chronic disease among residents here in New Orleans East is worth celebrating as a community. We’ve accomplished a lot in a just a few short months and are committed to working hand in hand with the community to make New Orleans East one of the healthiest communities in Louisiana. Now that the number of vaccinations is rising and COVID-19 infections are dropping, we’re finally able to celebrate with our neighbors.”

Since opening in October 2020, the Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center brought approximately 25 new jobs to New Orleans East and has cared for more than 2,800 individuals, including more than 300 cardiology patients. Designed to deliver primary and specialty care to underserved communities with the goal of promoting health equity for all, the center recently expanded its roster of services to include pediatrics – increasing community access to healthcare for patients of all ages under one roof. It also played a leading role in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the New Orleans East community, administering more than 550 first and second doses.

The Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center in New Orleans East was the first of 15 community health centers planned for across the state. The second opened in Baton Rouge in early 2021. Ochsner Health has committed more than $10 million to open and operate the centers, alongside a $5 million gift announced last summer from Brittany and Drew Brees’ Brees Dream Foundation. Funds from the Brees Dream Foundation will support startup and operational costs for these facilities. This significant investment to support the creation of community health centers bolsters Ochsner’s long-term efforts to reduce barriers to healthcare by making services affordable, convenient and accessible to all – a key component of Ochsner’s 10-year vision to transform Louisiana into a healthier state by 2030.

The Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center is connected to the entire Ochsner Health network of facilities and physicians through Epic – Ochsner’s integrated electronic health record system, which enables Ochsner physicians to securely share patient information, resulting in a higher level of coordinated care across the system. Patients can also use personalized MyOchsner accounts to access tests results and schedule appointments online.

Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with plans for extended hours. For more information call (504) 354 – 4189 or visit ochsner.org/communityhealthnola. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit ochsner.org. To learn more about the effort to create a healthier state, visit ochsner.org/healthyyou.