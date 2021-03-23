Ochsner, Xavier Announce 2 New Graduate Degree Programs

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health and Xavier University of Louisiana have announced the commitment to develop graduate degree programs in the fields of genetic counseling and health informatics.

Genetic counseling and health informatics programs will be offered to students through classroom instruction at Xavier and clinical rotations at Ochsner Health facilities will be offered to genetic counseling students.

Genetic counselors advise individuals and families affected by or at risk for genetic disorders and support them in making informed healthcare decisions. Health informatics professionals identify, capture, organize and interpret health data to develop effective healthcare processes and solutions, subsequently improving the delivery of healthcare services.

“The development of these programs reflects Xavier honoring our mission to strive for a more just and humane society through education,” said Dr. Anne McCall, Xavier’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Instead of focusing simply on treatment in health and medicine, we are prioritizing healthcare and research in preventive medicine. Xavier has been a leader in serving and overcoming health disparities for almost a century and we, as leaders in education, science and health, are proud to work with Ochsner to develop these programs.”