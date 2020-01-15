Ochsner Unveils Clean-Label King Cake

NEW ORLEANS – According to Ochsner Health System, Mardi Gras revelers can indulge in the season’s most beloved sweet treat without busting their New Year’s resolutions thanks to the Eat Fit King Cake. On sale in select stores throughout Louisiana and Texas and available for purchase online now, the cake is without gluten, grain, sugar or dairy and it’s low in carbohydrates.

Centered on an all-natural clean ingredient label, the Eat Fit King Cake is made with almond flour and coconut flour. It’s sweetened with locally made Swerve, a natural, plant-based sweetener, with no artificial sweeteners or colors. Each serving has just two grams net carbs and zero sugar.

Visit EatFitKingCake.com for full nutrition facts, as well as a list of retailers in your region. The Eat Fit King Cake is available online and offers two-day shipping nationwide. Local retailers selling the guilt-free delicacy include:

Robert Fresh Market (4 locations)

Langenstein’s Market (3 locations)

Whole Foods Market (3 locations)

PJ’s Coffee (multiple locations)

Home Malone (2 locations)

Lakeview Grocery

Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness (Jefferson Highway)

FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center – Harahan

The Eat Fit King Cake is an offering of Eat Fit, a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health System. Ochsner Eat Fit was founded in 2013 to make nourishing, balanced meals more readily available in New Orleans restaurants. Since its founding, Ochsner Eat Fit has expanded to restaurants across Louisiana and recently released the Ochsner Eat Fit Cookbook, allowing people to bring nutritious gourmet meals into their own kitchens.

The Eat Fit nutritional criteria is designed for people who want to simply eat clean, look better or feel better, as well as individuals with health issues including inflammatory conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity. Today Ochsner Eat Fit partners with more than 300 restaurants across the state and can be found in some of Louisiana’s most iconic spots including the Mercedes Benz Superdome, Audubon Zoo and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Even local students benefit—Ochsner Eat Fit is available in schools through Pigeon Catering & Events in New Orleans.

For more information about Ochsner Eat Fit, please visit eatfitnola.com.





