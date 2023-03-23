Ochsner to Spotlight Healthcare Innovation During NOEW

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health is a major healthcare partner of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), scheduled for March 27 through April 1. With a legacy of investing in the region, Ochsner is proud to support the growth and sustainability of innovative founders and companies in healthcare and beyond.

Beginning in 2015, Ochsner has been committed as an official healthcare sponsor of NOEW, a week-long event produced by The Idea Village to celebrate and uplift the entrepreneurial community of greater New Orleans, bringing content and education on healthcare innovation to the stage. From nationally recognized healthcare thought leaders to experiential and interactive exhibits, Ochsner has ensured that health and healthcare innovation in the region is emphasized as an opportunity and powerful force for creating healthier communities across the state.

“Ochsner knows that health is so much more than the excellent care we deliver from inside our facilities – it has to also be about economic development and prosperity for every community,” said Aimee Quirk, CEO of Ochsner Ventures. “We are thrilled to support The Idea Village and NOEW who have played a critical role in building and growing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we ensure that healthcare innovation is an important part of the conversation.”

Ochsner Ventures, an innovation partnership and investment group within Ochsner Health, just celebrated one year of investing in Louisiana-based and national early-stage innovative health and health-adjacent companies. This year, Ochsner Ventures is hosting several sessions that will highlight how health tech can be a significant opportunity for founders and investors locally. Ochsner has a strong track record of investing in companies leveraging technology and data to solve healthcare challenges. Ochsner is also passionate about the internal development of new solutions, such as Ochsner Digital Medicine, a digitally enabled care delivery program to manage chronic diseases.

Within Louisiana specifically, Ochsner Ventures’ portfolio includes 11 early-stage companies with products and services ranging from healthcare delivery and health tech to life sciences, value-based care, and PPE manufacturing. These companies are located throughout the state, represent 36% women and BIPOC founders, and support over 1,000+ jobs. At this year’s event, three of these entrepreneurs, all women founders in New Orleans, will take to the stage to share their experiences growing their companies, what has changed since the pandemic and their advice for like-minded entrepreneurs.

“Ochsner is a known innovator in this space and has catalyzed the inclusion of healthcare innovation as part of the local dialogue,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “We are grateful for Ochsner continuing to support and be a leader in this critical industry. This year, we are really excited to have Ochsner present an entire featured segment dedicated to health tech at this year’s event that will showcase the amazing entrepreneurs putting Greater New Orleans on the map.”

All sessions related to health tech will occur on Wednesday, March 29th at Gallier Hall in downtown New Orleans. Find out more information on the event page.