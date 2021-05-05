Ochsner to Provide Free Therapy for Louisiana Educators

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Department of Health has teamed up with Ochsner Health to offer free telehealth therapy sessions for the state’s 166,000 public school teachers and staff.

Educators will be able to connect with a licensed behavorial/mental health provider through Ochsner’s Anywhere Care system.

“Louisiana educators have done hero’s work through a pandemic and one of the most active hurricane seasons on record for our state,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley in a press release. “They have been there for our children and families during this stressful year, and this partnership with Ochsner is one way we can be there for them.”

Ochsner and LDOE said that nearly 40% of surveyed educators, who have faced many challenges during an unprecedented year, report signs of depression. To help, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund has allocated $1 million to be spent on the therapy initiative over the next three years. The program will cover four virtual visits for educators working at K-12 schools or early child care centers. The cost of additional visits will be discounted.

“It is critically important that the state provide mental and emotional support for our teachers and support staffs who unselfishly give so much of themselves to ensure that education continues for our students during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m grateful that we are able to support our education workforce.”

Educators will be able to sign up through their school system.

For more information, visit www.louisianabelieves.com.