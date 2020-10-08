Ochsner Surpasses 100K COVID-19 Tests Across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health said it has surpassed 100,000 statewide COVID-19 community tests. The milestone was achieved yesterday, October 7, at a community testing site. Ochsner continues to offer COVID-19 testing in communities across Louisiana, in partnership with state and local leaders. Click here for details. Since April, Ochsner has set up more than 200 temporary testing locations across the state.

“In late spring, once the curve began to flatten and we were near the end of the initial wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the New Orleans area, we knew it was necessary to work together to bring testing opportunities to our communities,” said Yvens Laborde, MD, medical director of global education, Ochsner Health. “We continue to have some of the highest per-capita testing rates in the country and continued access to this resource remains a critical component of safely reopening. This remarkable investment from Ochsner and our partners is true to our mission to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate on behalf of the communities we serve. I would also like to recognize the hundreds of Ochsner Health employees who have been redeployed at sites near and far to make this milestone a reality. We remain committed to continuing testing efforts for as long as necessary.”

Ochsner continues to offer COVID-19 tests to the community each week across the state. Those who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on insurance status.

Click here for current testing times and locations.