Ochsner Surgeon Elected VP of State’s Orthopaedic Association

Dr. Leslie Sisco-Wise (Photo Courtesy of Ochsner Health)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (press release) — Leslie Sisco-Wise, MD was elected first vice president of the Louisiana Orthopaedic Association (LOA) at the 2022 LOA Annual Meeting in New Orleans on March 19. Next year, Dr. Sisco-Wise will ascend to the leadership role of president making her the first woman to serve as president of the Louisiana Orthopaedic Association.

Sisco-Wise is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and serves as the section head of hand surgery for Ochsner Health. She is the director of the Hand and Upper Extremity Center for Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans.

Sisco-Wise earned her medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She then completed her five-year orthopedic residency program at LSU Health Sciences Center, then completed a one-year fellowship in hand and upper extremities at the University of California at San Francisco.