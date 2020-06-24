Ochsner, Singing River Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

NEW ORLEANS – Singing River Health System and Ochsner Health said they have signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand access to high-quality, cost effective care in their communities.

“We have worked with Ochsner on a number of successful clinical and operational initiatives, and this strengthened partnership is a natural next step,” said Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond. “We have a lot of things in common, including strong reputations as leaders in providing high-quality, compassionate care. Ochsner is also leading the way in technology and care advancements that we are excited to bring here. This is truly a win-win for our communities and the patients we serve. We are better and stronger together.”

Singing River and Ochsner have worked together for a number of years on several initiatives designed to enhance patient care in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs.

Ochsner’s Telestroke program has provided life-saving treatment for nearly 100 patients at Singing River’s two campuses since 2016, allowing them to receive the critical care they need close to home. Last year, Ochsner and Singing River established a Physician Leadership Advisory Council with the goals to network, determine where clinical collaboration could benefit patients, and work together on existing clinical protocols to improve quality. Most recently, Ochsner has worked with Singing River throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to share education tools and best practices. This partnership will allow the systems to work together in new and exciting ways with a focus on expanding access to critical services and advanced technology.

A strategy and oversight committee will be formed to manage the Singing River and Ochsner partnership, composed of leaders from both health systems. The names of Singing River’s locations will continue and will be co-branded to reflect the partnership with Ochsner.