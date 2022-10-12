Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital Named Best in Louisiana by Newsweek

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital ranked first in Louisiana in Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Newsweek worked with global market research and data firm Statista Inc., to conduct its annual online survey with more than 4,400 physical rehabilitation experts. A total of 11 rehabilitation facilities throughout the state were named to the Louisiana list, with Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital taking the top spot.

Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital, in partnership with Select Medical, provides personalized care and rehabilitation while recovering from medically complex conditions, including stroke, amputation, and brain, spinal cord, and orthopedic injuries. The hospital operates with the commitment to help patients retain function and independence for daily living following illness or injury. Care is provided with the intent of helping patients regain strength, recover skills, and return to daily activities with as much independence as possible.

“Ranked first by Newsweek is a great honor, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and high-quality care provided by the entire team at Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital. We are proud to care for our patients helping them reach their goals. At Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital you will find the convenience and comfort of community-based care, along with the clinical expertise and national experience in medical rehabilitation,” said Neil Fedders, CEO, Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital.

According to Newsweek, the Bureau of Labor Statistics sites more than 230,000 physical therapists working in the United States within tens of thousands of facilities. Finding the right place can be challenging; therefore, Newsweek has ranked the Country’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers.

“Each patient’s journey is unique and as a result treatment plans are tailored to the individual and delivered with the highest levels of care. We help patients overcome medical, physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges. It is a privilege to be a part of each patient’s journey,” said Mirjana Bukara, , medical director, Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital.

Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and was among the top rated in Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers.