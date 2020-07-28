Ochsner Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center, inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Ochsner Baptist, has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana for the ninth consecutive year and recognized as a Best Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report. Ochsner was also ranked No. 1 in the New Orleans metro area.

In addition, OMC was nationally ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 in neurology and neurosurgery in the new 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings. This is the 11th consecutive year that OMC has been nationally ranked among the Best Hospitals in America and is the only nationally ranked hospital in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Also announced today was OMC’s distinguished “High Performing” ranking in the following areas: cancer, gastroenterology and gastroenterology surgery, geriatrics, nephrology and orthopedics.

“These past six months have challenged our hospitals like never before,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health. “We continue to fight not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but also provide exemplary care to our patients for all their traditional healthcare needs, from emergent to routine. This incredible honor allows us to pause, reflect and celebrate being named one of the nation’s best hospitals. Our physicians, nurses and all our employees contribute to these nationally ranked outcomes with their dedication to clinical excellence and passion for delivering exceptional care to our patients. That commitment to quality has never been more important than it is now.”

In June, Ochsner Hospital for Children was nationally ranked among the country’s top 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report. Ochsner Hospital for Children is the only children’s hospital in Louisiana or Mississippi to be nationally ranked among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the country and has received this distinction for four consecutive years.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.