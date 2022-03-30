Ochsner Raises over $12K to Help Patients, Coworkers

Photo courtesy of Ochsner Health

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Digital Medicine employees recently put their words into action – literally – by raising more than $12,000 through pledges from generous donors and partners to run 10K and half marathon distances with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series New Orleans.

Members of the digital medicine team, who help patients manage their chronic conditions from home while staying connected to a dedicated care team, ran in the races on Feb. 5.

The team allocated $2,100 to purchase medical devices for patients who are eligible to participate in digital medicine programs to track and control hypertension and diabetes but do not have insurance that covers the devices that remotely monitor their conditions. The team also presented a $10,000 check to the Ochsner Employee Assistance Fund which helps fellow colleagues who need financial assistance for natural disaster relief, unexpected COVID-19 crises and childcare in addition to temporary financial hardships.

“I continue to be inspired by patients living with chronic disease who join Digital Medicine to live healthier lives,” said Julie Henry, COO of Ochsner digital medicine. “Through milestones and setbacks, our role is to support them on their journey towards control, both physically and mentally. And our team’s $10,000 donation to the Ochsner Employee Assistance Fund is our way of saying thank you to our fellow employees for helping to support and advocate for digital medicine each and every day.”

This unique fundraiser comes at an auspicious time for Ochsner digital medicine, which celebrated its seventh anniversary on Feb. 24, after extending the program to all 50 states.

For more information on digital medicine, click here, and to donate to the Ochsner Health Employee Assistance Fund, click here.