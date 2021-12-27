Ochsner Patient Gives $700K to Neuroscience Institute

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health Foundation board member Desi Harrison has donated $700,000 to support the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute. Harrison’s gift will support programming and research for the Ochsner Multiple Sclerosis Center, ensuring that all Ochsner multiple sclerosis patients will continue to have access to the most innovative and cutting-edge treatment of this chronic disease. In recognition of the gift, the MS center will be named in Harrison’s honor.

As an Ochsner patient currently being treated for MS, Harrison knows the challenges of living with MS. As president of the nonprofit MS Warriors for a Cause, she works to provide aid, support, and education for MS patients.

“My heart is filled with gratitude for the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute and the Ochsner Multiple Sclerosis Center for helping me treat my progressive, debilitating disease,” said Harrison. “As a now-retired banker, my energy has been redirected towards helping my fellow MS patients. It is my mission to give back, pay it forward and make a difference in the lives of those who suffer from MS. The compassion of my physician and her staff gives me the positive attitude I need to continue my work of supporting those who need it most.”

Harrison’s MS treatment is led by Bridget Bagert, director of the Ochsner Multiple Sclerosis Center.

“I am so incredibly grateful to Desi for not only this monetary donation, but also for her volunteerism,” she said. “She has committed so much of her time to helping other patients. Her warmth and compassion shines through as she navigates life with MS. Her gift will change and impact lives here at Ochsner and give our MS patients access to the most current treatment options and new research.”

The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute is a nationwide destination center for patients with a wide variety of neurological conditions. To learn more, visit www.ochsner.org/ms.