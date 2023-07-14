Ochsner Partners with Novant to Build More ’65 Plus’ Clinics

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health and North-Carolina based health system Novant Health have announced plans to partner to more “65 Plus” clinics across the southeastern United States.

The facilities will offer extended visits with primary care physicians along with social events, fitness centers, health coaching and more.

“At Novant Health, we are focused on developing new and innovative care models that are tailored to our patients so they can thrive,” said Carl S. Armato, the health system’s president and CEO, in a press release. “We are excited to partner with Ochsner Health. Together, we will increase access to comprehensive care for this growing population of patients who often have unique and complex healthcare needs.”

The partners said the move is in response to the country’s aging population, which presents new challenges and opportunities for the healthcare industry.

Ochsner Health operates 65 Plus clinics in Covington, Baton Rouge and Pensacola, Fla. The Pensacola location will become the first 65 Plus location of the joint venture and will be co-branded over time. Ochsner will continue to own and build 65 Plus locations in New Orleans and across Louisiana, and the partners will work together to identify additional locations across the southeast.

“Since our first 65 Plus location opened in 2022, we have seen excellent patient experience and patient outcomes due to the strength of our innovative model,” said Pete November, Ochsner Health CEO. “This relationship with Novant Health will expand our ability to provide expert care and allow us to scale our existing expertise to help more patients across the Southeast for years to come. Our partnership represents a new way for health systems to work together to transform healthcare delivery and achieve better outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Novant Health is a not-for-profit integrated health system based in Winston-Salem, N.C. that serves communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. It has 16 medical centers and more than 1,900 physicians in over 800 locations.

Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit integrated health system that operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South.