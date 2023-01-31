Ochsner Opens Doors to $115M Clearview ‘Super Clinic’

METAIRIE — On Jan. 31, Ochsner Health leaders joined Jefferson Parish officials to celebrate the opening of Ochsner Medical Complex – Clearview, a new $115 million “super clinic” bringing a comprehensive suite of services to a busy commercial intersection in the heart of one of New Orleans’ most populous suburbs.

The three-story facility — said to be Ochsner’s biggest ever investment in new construction — is located at 4430 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the former home of a Sears department store that closed in 2019. Its debut is part of the separate and ongoing $100 million transformation of the old Clearview Mall into Clearview City Center, a “live, work, play” development that will include apartments, retail, a hotel and events space.

“I’m just absolutely blown away by how this place looks right now,” Robert Wolterman, Ochsner’s regional CEO, told the crowd gathered in Ochsner Clearview’s gleaming new lobby. “It’s hard to believe this was a Sears just a couple of years ago. … Where we are standing today, somebody told me a couple of weeks ago on a tour, was actually the women’s bathing suit section.”

Ochsner executive Andrew Hancher, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken also expressed enthusiasm for the project during brief remarks.

“Ochsner talks about bringing health care closer to home, and that’s true for me, since this is probably within a mile of my house,” said Lee Sheng. “And you’re also bringing people here for other services, so that’s going to help people be proactive about their health care.”

In fact, the new medical complex exemplifies the healthcare industry’s move toward offering more services in an outpatient or ambulatory setting, which can be more affordable and convenient than a hospital stay.

The space will feature 22 different clinics — offering everything from eye exams to plastic surgery to cancer treatment — along with valet parking, a drive-through pharmacy, on-site labs, physical therapy and a wellness spa. The overall goal is to provide patients a comprehensive healthcare experience in one location by bringing technology, specialties and services together.

On Feb. 1, the day after the celebration ceremony, hundreds of patients will walk through the clinic’s doors for the first time.

“I am happy to say that we have over 250 clinic visits scheduled for tomorrow, so we’re ripping the Band-Aid off on day one,” said Wolterman.

A tour of the facility after the press conference revealed a hive of activity. Medical personnel, wearing full scrubs, met behind closed doors in rooms reserved for surgical procedures. Administrative staffers were getting computer systems online. And technicians assembled complicated pieces of equipment that would soon be put into service. Outside, construction workers applied finishing touches on the building itself.

The most impressive part of the tour was a stroll across the building’s expansive new third-floor terrace, which offers a view of the New Orleans skyline.

Ochsner spent two years building the nearly 190,000-square-foot complex, which will house 10 full-time and 40 rotating physicians. The health system’s leaders expect the facility to serve roughly 650 patients each day — and there are plans to add a fourth floor to the center as demand grows.

Also of note, the new facility is also across the street from an urgent care center and pediatric emergency room run by LCMC Health, Ochsner’s biggest competitor in the local healthcare market.

“Ochsner Clearview is part of Ochsner’s strategy of ‘bringing care closer to home,’” said Andrew Hancher, who’s responsible for the new facility’s day-to-day operations, in a press release. “This location will make healthcare more accessible to people in and around Metairie, the part of Jefferson Parish with the largest population growth over the last decade. Furthermore, the area’s population is aging and with that comes a greater demand for healthcare services.”

The project’s architect is Grace Hebert Curtis and the general contractor is Broadmoor.

The list of Ochsner Clearview’s clinical programs and wellness offerings includes:

Audiology and Hearing Solutions

Cardiac Services

Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Dermatology

Digestive Health Center

Endoscopy

Eye Center and Vision Center

Elevate by Ochsner Health

Infusion Center

Men’s Health

Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery

Neurosciences

Pharmacy and Wellness (In-store and drive-thru options)

Pain Management

Plastic Surgery

Primary Care (Internal Medicine)

Radiology

Sinus and Allergy Center

Therapy and Wellness

Women’s Services

The complex will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with after-hours and weekend appointments available for select services.