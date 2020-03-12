Ochsner Opening Three COVID-19 Test Sites
NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health said it is designating three urgent care centers to serve people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The locations are:
Bayou Region
Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma
5922 W. Main St., Suite A
Houma, LA 70360
Northshore
Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville
2735 US-190, Suite D
Mandeville, LA 70471
New Orleans
Ochsner Urgent Care – Mid-City at Canal
4100 Canal St, New Orleans
New Orleans, LA 70119
Before going into a hospital or clinic, Ochsner recommends patients:
- Call the free information line (844) 888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
- Schedule a Virtual Visit with a provider at www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits
- Call your primary care physician’s office or send a secure message via MyOchsner for non-emergencies.
Additional locations may be added, and updates about this evolving situation will continue to be provided at www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.