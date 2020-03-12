Ochsner Opening Three COVID-19 Test Sites

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health said it is designating three urgent care centers to serve people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The locations are:

Bayou Region

Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma

5922 W. Main St., Suite A

Houma, LA 70360

Northshore

Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville

2735 US-190, Suite D

Mandeville, LA 70471

New Orleans

Ochsner Urgent Care – Mid-City at Canal

4100 Canal St, New Orleans

New Orleans, LA 70119

Before going into a hospital or clinic, Ochsner recommends patients:

Call the free information line (844) 888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

Schedule a Virtual Visit with a provider at www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits

Call your primary care physician’s office or send a secure message via MyOchsner for non-emergencies.

Additional locations may be added, and updates about this evolving situation will continue to be provided at www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.





