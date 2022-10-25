Ochsner Oncologist Wins National Award for Cancer Therapies

NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health oncologist Marc Matrana, system medical director of precision medicine, recently won the C2 Catalyst for Precision Medicine Award for his work in researching the latest breakthroughs in cancer research and early detection while advocating for enhanced patient access to precision cancer care.

Matrana was one of only three finalists in the United States for this award, which is part of the Cancer Community Awards (or C2 Awards) given in five categories that “celebrate the unsung heroes of cancer care who have dedicated their lives to bringing new hope to people with cancer and their loved ones.” The award was created through a partnership with AstraZeneca and Scientific American Custom Media. Nominees were asked to share stories of how their work is positively impacting cancer care.

Matrana’s win, which was announced in a virtual ceremony on Oct. 19, comes with $50,000 to give to a nonprofit of his choice serving the cancer community.

Matrana was nominated for his research and use of novel technologies to find cancers at the earliest stages to improve outcomes and advance cancer care. In the ceremony, Catalyst cited Matrana’s legislative advocacy that led to the passage of Louisiana laws that ensure the state’s cancer patients have access to cutting-edge molecular diagnostics and therapies and noted his research and authorship of hundreds of peer-reviewed articles, chapters, and abstracts in genitourinary medical oncology.

“It was an honor just to be nominated for this award and for the work we do on behalf of cancer patients at Ochsner,” said Matrana. “To think that on top of the recognition I can also bestow a significant gift to help support cancer advocacy at the state level is very meaningful to me. Patients in Louisiana deserve the chance to treat their cancer with the latest research and therapies, with the least number of financial barriers as possible.”

Matrana said that he will gift the prize money to Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA), a state nonprofit dedicated to supporting legislation that promotes and facilitates cancer research and education for patients, survivors and their families.