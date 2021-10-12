Ochsner Offers New Medicare Advantage Plan

NEW ORLEANS — From Ochsner Health:

This October, Louisiana residents eligible for Medicare will have the opportunity to enroll in Medicare Advantage benefit plans offered by the all-new Ochsner Health Plan. Premiums and copays will start at $0 and include a wide range of cost-saving features and wellness programs not available with original Medicare, such as prescription drug coverage, fitness, dental, hearing and vision. The open enrollment period for the 2022 plan year runs from October 15-December 7, 2021.

“At Ochsner, our goal is to provide the highest quality care available to meet all of our patients’ health and wellness needs at every stage of life,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health. “By launching the new Ochsner Health Plan with Medicare Advantage plans, developed by Ochsner and fully integrated with services offered throughout our system, we’ll be able to help seniors enjoy the best years of their lives.”

The initial coverage area for Ochsner Health Plan includes the following parishes in the Greater New Orleans and Greater Baton Rouge areas: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and West Baton Rouge

“As the U.S. Medicare population continues to grow by 11,000 people every day, more seniors across Louisiana are seeking the best medical options available to them,” said Thomas. “Ochsner wanted to create an innovative plan that takes full advantage of Ochsner Health’s fully integrated health system. We encourage Ochsner patients who might qualify for Medicare to compare Ochsner Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage plan benefits to other Medicare Advantage plans in the area.”

Ochsner Health Plan will work collaboratively with Ochsner Health’s participating providers to make a healthy difference in the lives of its members by offering preventive care resources and health management services that are fully integrated with both virtual and in-person programs for chronic and complex conditions that remain highly prevalent in Louisiana—like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, obesity, nicotine addiction, and more.

“Ochsner Health’s primary goal is to serve as a catalyst to make our patients and Louisiana communities healthier,” said Thomas. “Ochsner has strived to stay ahead of the increasing demand and health needs of Louisiana’s aging citizens with the development and implementation of innovative facilities, services, programs and emerging technology. Ochsner Health Plan will serve an important role in our work to accomplish these goals for Louisianans.”