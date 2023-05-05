Ochsner Neurologist Named to National Board

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health is proud to share that sports neurologist José Posas was elected to the American Academy of Neurology board of directors during the organization’s annual meeting last week in Boston.

The AAN represents more than 40,000 members and is the largest professional association of neurologists and neuroscientists in the world. It brings together neurologists who specialize in training, diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system. Currently, 92% of all neurologists in the U.S. belong to the AAN.

The AAN board of directors consists of 21 members who oversee the organization’s mission, vision and goals through management of business and corporate affairs. Additionally, the board fills a policymaking role by guiding the strategic direction of the organization, as well as providing financial and programmatic oversight.

“It is an honor and a privilege that I get to serve on the AAN board of directors, not only helping patients with neurological disorders, but also collaborating with my counterparts from across the country,” said Posas. “I am humbled and elated to be able to make impactful, strategic choices that will drive us into new frontiers in research, education, advocacy and equity for the communities that we serve and share these learnings and experiences with my Ochsner Neuroscience Institute colleagues.”

The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute has earned a national rating from U.S. News & World Report for Neurology and Neurosurgery and Healthgrades Neuroscience Excellence Award for more than a decade. It is accredited as a Level 4 Center by the National Associations of Epilepsy Centers and designated as a Center of Excellence for Spine Care, Huntington’s Disease and Parkinson’s disease. The Institute is one of the largest and most comprehensive neuroscience care teams in Louisiana and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Posas graduated from Loyola University New Orleans. He received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, completed his internship and residency at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital and a fellowship in sports neurology at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. At Ochsner, his multidisciplinary concussion clinic gathers rehabilitation specialists to work directly with patients, using a collaborative approach to solve complex and persistent symptoms after concussion. Dr. Posas’ two-year term on the AAN board of directors began April 28, 2023.