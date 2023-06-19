Ochsner Names Tiffany Murdock Chief Nursing Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health has announced that Tiffany Murdock will be its next system vice president and chief nursing officer, effective this summer. Murdock will set the strategy and vision for the organization’s nursing practice and lead the organization’s more than 9,000 nurses. Murdock joins Ochsner’s leadership team after eight years at Singing River Health System, where she has served since 2022 as Singing River’s first female chief executive officer.

Murdock joins the Ochsner nursing team with extensive healthcare leadership experience, serving in executive, operations and nursing leadership positions at health systems across the country. As CEO of Singing River Health System, Murdock leads a team of more than 3,500 employees serving patients across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Murdock has previously led nursing teams as regional CNO of St. Joseph Health System in California and as system CNO at Asante Health in Oregon. She holds a BSN in nursing, an MSN and MBA in healthcare administration, and a doctoral degree in public health executive leadership.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tiffany Murdock to lead our talented nursing team and support its critical work across our organization,” said Mike Hulefeld, president and chief operating officer at Ochsner Health. “The dedication and service of our nurses is vital to our mission and impacts millions of lives each year. Tiffany is a passionate advocate and leader and will further our efforts to create a supportive, inclusive and empowering environment for our nursing colleagues.”

Murdock will work in collaboration with the outgoing Ochsner CNO and system vice president of quality, Tracey Moffatt, as she transitions into her new role. Moffatt, who joined Ochsner’s leadership team in 2015, will continue to advance the nursing profession as an executive advisor at Ochsner and as vice president of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing board of directors. Moffatt announced her plans to retire from the chief nursing position last October and will remain an influential driver of Ochsner’s work to invest in professional, educational and career growth opportunities for nurses and healthcare professionals.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Ochsner nursing team and all they have accomplished, especially through the challenges our profession has faced over the past few years,” said Moffatt. “I know Tiffany will be an energizing and persuasive leader who will help make our organization the workplace of choice for nurses from across the region. I’m honored to continue my work supporting workforce initiatives, education and policies that positively impact current and aspiring nurses.”