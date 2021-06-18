Ochsner, MSY Team Up to Vaccinate Travelers and Staff

KENNER (press release) – Ochsner Health and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are teaming up to offer travelers and staff COVID-19 vaccines. Starting Thursday, June 17, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to all eligible individuals at the airport on the first floor baggage claim level between doors 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are not necessary and Louisiana residency is not required.

“As we continue to vaccinate our community members, we recognize that we must meet people where they are and make getting a vaccine as convenient as possible,” said Dawn Pevey, CEO, Service Lines and Centers of Excellence at Ochsner Health. “By providing vaccinations at our airport, we’re bringing lifesaving vaccines to thousands of employees and travelers who are there each day. As people begin to resume their normal activities and travel, we strongly encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.”

“Ochsner Health has been a vital partner in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we are excited about the opportunity to partner with them and MSY to make vaccinations even easier and more accessible as we work to continue reopening our city,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Part of that reopening includes continually showing that New Orleans has become and will continue to be the safest destination city in the world. Getting travelers and staff vaccinated on site is another innovative way of making that happen.”

MSY is the gateway to one of the most exciting cities in the world – New Orleans, legendary for its history, food and good times. MSY provides a passenger-friendly environment that welcomes millions of travelers each year from around the world and has more than 4,000 employees. In 2019, MSY opened a new, world-class terminal to the public, complete with renowned restaurants, local shops and astounding artwork.

“As traffic begins to steadily increase at MSY, we are happy to do our part by working with Ochsner to offer our passengers and employees convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation at MSY. “We have taken great strides to make the terminal facility safe and sanitary, and we now encourage our passengers to pull their sleeves up so they can go wheels up!”

Ochsner is committed to continuing to educate the public on the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and to provide convenient opportunities for the public to be vaccinated, removing barriers and making it as easy as possible to protect themselves and their families.

“We are proud to continue to partner with Ochsner Health to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to the residents and visitors of Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “This new vaccination site inside the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is a great example of meeting people where they are to help increase access. I ask all residents to encourage your friends and family members who are not already vaccinated to roll up their sleeves with us.”

Ochsner has administered more than 450,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. For more information or to schedule your vaccine, visit www.ochsner.org/vaccine.