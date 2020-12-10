Ochsner Medical Center West Bank Expands Infusion Center

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus has expanded its infusion center.

The expansion features an open floor plan divided into three pods. Each pod has three or four infusion chairs with a dedicated TV for each and space for a visitor chair. A variety of amenities are available including meals and snacks, warm blankets and pillows and crocheted hats. The expanded infusion center can serve up to 13 patients at one time and, on average, a total of 20 to 30 patients are served each day. For a virtual tour of the expanded infusion center click here.

OMC – West Bank aims to offer high quality care for cancer patients requiring chemotherapy as well as patients in need of immunotherapy, blood products, iron infusions, therapeutic phlebotomy and IV hydrations.

Specifically, for cancer patients, OMC – West Bank coordinates with the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, which recently celebrated its grand re-opening after the completion of a two-year $56 million expansion. The 115,000-square-foot addition has doubled the size of the center, increasing capacity to offer more services and advanced clinical research.

“At Ochsner, we are always looking for innovative ways to expand services to fit the growing needs of our community. Expanding our infusion center enhances our ability to provide high quality treatment options close to home for patients living on the West Bank,” said Ochsner’s Rebecca Goldman.

A 180-bed general medical and surgical acute care facility, OMC – West Bank offers comprehensive medical services provided by a multi-disciplinary team including more than 500 board-certified or board-eligible physicians, a highly-trained nursing staff and other skilled allied health professionals.

For more information about infusion services at Ochsner visit https://www.ochsner.org/services/infusion-services-at-ochsner.

The expanded infusion center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the hospital located at 2500 Belle Chasse Highway in Gretna.