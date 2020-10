Ochsner Medical Center Ranked Top Hospital in Louisiana

Ochsner Medical Center main campus

METAIRIE – Ochsner Medical Center was rated the best hospital in Louisiana, according to a U.S. News & World Report analysis that ranked the top medical facilities in states and metro areas.

The New Orleans hospital is nationally ranked in one adult specialty and one children’s specialty, the U.S. News study reported.

The news website crafted the study because Americans often cannot travel long distances for care and must choose among the top hospitals within their metro area or state.

The hospital rankings are based on a facility’s performance within ratings for specialty adult care, such as geriatrics or cancer care, and its scores on 10 procedures/conditions analyzed in the study, according to U.S. News.

Source: USNews.com