Ochsner Hosts Drive-Thru Vaccination ‘Dress Rehearsal’

NEW ORLEANS – On Feb. 11, Ochsner Health administered 1,200 vaccines at its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event at the “Shrine on Airline” stadium in Metairie. Ochsner said the event was a “dress rehearsal.” The health system plans to provide more drive-thru mass vaccination events once supplies are available.