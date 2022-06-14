Ochsner Hospital for Children Celebrates No. 1 Ranking

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named No. 1 in Louisiana in the new Best Children’s Hospitals for 2022-23 rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The hospital was also recognized as a national leader in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery and pediatric orthopedics in the new rankings. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner Hospital for Children as a national healthcare leader since 2017.

“Ochsner Hospital for Children is a proven pioneer and leader in providing innovative and high-quality care to kids across the state of Louisiana,” said Dr. William Lennarz, the health system’s chair of pediatrics, in a press release. “Through our unwavering commitment to always putting patients first, Ochsner Hospital for Children continues to be the top destination for pediatric care in our region.”

The 16th annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings’ methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

“To be named one of the best Children’s Hospitals in the country and the best Children’s Hospital in the state of Louisiana exemplifies our commitment to sustained excellence,” said Warner L. Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health. “This incredible honor is a testament to our physicians, nurses and all our multidisciplinary care teams’ dedication to clinical excellence and passion for delivering exceptional care to our smallest patients every single day.”