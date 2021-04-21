Ochsner Hospital for Children Opens Multi-Disciplinary Autism Clinic

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Hospital for Children is opening a new multi-disciplinary Autism clinic at the Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development, 1319 Jefferson Highway (adjacent to Ochsner Health Center for Children). The new clinic is designed to assess children ages two through four years old for suspected Autism spectrum disorder. A multi-disciplinary team – which consists of a medical developmental specialist, a psychologist, a speech pathologist and a social worker – will work together to complete a comprehensive evaluation and, if a diagnosis is made, develop a personalized treatment plan.

“We’ve seen firsthand how early intervention and diagnosis of Autism spectrum disorder can improve a child’s development. By gathering a team of multi-disciplinary specialists all under one roof, our goal is to streamline the assessment process to help families get the care they need,” said Lee Ann Annotti, PhD, a licensed child psychologist and clinic coordinator for Ochsner’s Autism clinic.

“Taking care of kids and keeping them healthy is what we do best at Ochsner Hospital for Children. We started the Boh Center because we recognized the need to fill a significant gap in healthcare resources for children with special healthcare needs. Now, with the new multi-disciplinary Autism clinic, we are poised to serve more pediatric patients with the most prevalent pediatric developmental disability – here in New Orleans and across the Gulf South,” said William Lennarz, MD, system chair of pediatrics, Ochsner Hospital for Children.

For more information about Ochsner Hospital for Children, visit www.ochsner.org/pediatrics.