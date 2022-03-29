Ochsner Health to Host Inaugural HBCU Summit on April 6

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health is hosting its inaugural HBCU Summit on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ochsner Center for Academic Excellence, located at 1401- A Jefferson Hwy. in Jefferson, La.

The event will provide opportunities for students and recent graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to learn about paid internships, full and part-time jobs, and administrative fellowships. Experts will offer sessions for navigating the application process, including mock interviews and LinkedIn tutorials. The agenda also includes a panel discussion featuring Ochsner Health HBCU Alumni employees and hands-on clinical simulation stations.

“There is so much talent coming out of our area HBCUs, and we want to help students prepare for and advance in careers at Ochsner,” said Deborah Grimes, Chief Diversity Officer, Ochsner Health. “Recruiting young people from HBCUs is an important part of our ongoing work to ensure that our workforce reflects the communities we serve and to ensure we provide equitable care in a culturally aware manner.”

The HBCU Summit is an example of Ochsner’s ongoing efforts to further workforce development, a key initiative of Healthy State by 2030 — a collaborative vision with the long-term goal of lifting Louisiana off the bottom of health rankings by investing in the next generation of healthcare workers and staff, providing more equitable care, and promoting a healthier state for all.

Parking is free. Refreshments and other activities will be on hand for students to enjoy.

HBCU students and recent graduates interested in participating in the Summit must register here.