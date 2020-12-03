Ochsner Health to Build ‘Super Clinic’ at Clearview City Center

Image provided by Ochsner Health

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health and Clearview leaders announced the development of a comprehensive healthcare destination at Clearview City Center.

Known as a “super clinic” because of the breadth of healthcare services offered under one roof, the facility will feature primary and specialty care clinics, outpatient surgery, physical therapy, a drive-thru pharmacy, endoscopy suites, a “medi-spa” and more. The 185,000 square-foot facility, located in the space formerly occupied by the Sears building, will also feature a 10-bed micro-hospital to accommodate overnight stays and be equipped with technology for telemedicine. Expected to open in late 2022, the super clinic will create approximately 300 new healthcare jobs, as well as construction jobs, as the center is being built.

“Ochsner is excited to create a patient-centered healthcare destination that brings a multitude of services, amenities and wellness offerings into one convenient location,” said Warner L. Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health. “Healthcare and retail are two industries that have greatly evolved, and this super clinic concept and the Clearview City Center redevelopment are both designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers. By bringing technology, specialties and services together, patients will have a comprehensive healthcare experience in one location to meet their healthcare needs.”

Starting with 42 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, the super clinic will expand to more than 70 providers by 2027. Additional features include an outpatient surgery unit with eight operating rooms, an outpatient Cath lab, an endoscopy area and a comprehensive pain management center. Patients can also receive outpatient infusion treatments for migraines and other conditions.

“Ochsner’s investment in Metairie not only enhances access to care, but creates a more consumer-focused, collaborative and convenient health and wellness experience,” said Andrew Wisdom, chair, Ochsner Health board of directors. “This super clinic will offer a multitude of services and resources in one location. Previously, patients may have had to seek care with specialists in multiple locations. This creates a seamless experience and incorporates technology to extend care and collaboration beyond the facility’s walls.”

Clearview City Center’s owners announced plans in December 2019 to reimagine the shopping center into a dynamic and adaptive mixed-use development that includes upscale residential, retail and commercial office space. The development’s first phase of construction began in September 2020.

For more information about Ochsner, visit ochsner.org. For more information on Clearview City Center, visit clearviewcitycenter.com.