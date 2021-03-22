Ochsner Health Selects CarePort to Streamline Patient Care Transitions

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health has chosen CarePort as its new care transitions solution to “drive more seamless experiences across the continuum of care,” according to a release. Ochsner Health will implement CarePort Care Management and CarePort Guide across 18 hospitals to support enhanced care coordination and informed patient choice during the post-acute care selection process.

“As we evaluated our health system’s vision for more streamlined case management and transitions of care, the CarePort platform offered us a singular, comprehensive solution to meet our needs,” said Harry Reese, vice president, post-acute and home care, Ochsner Heath. “The platform’s robust reporting and analytics capabilities will be instrumental in working with payers to reduce denials, and with post-acute providers to decrease patients’ length of stay.”

Leveraging CarePort Guide, Ochsner Health will provide support for patients and their families in making more informed choices about the patient’s post-acute care. Incorporating provider quality and patient choice into the decision-making process, CarePort Guide shares available information on all Medicare-certified post-acute, home health, and hospice agencies in the country, and engages patients and families in post-acute care selection through interactive guides and facility virtual tours.

“Ochsner Health’s selection of the CarePort platform speaks to the critical capabilities that set us apart from other offerings,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “As the industry moves away from fee-for-service into a value-based environment, our platform enables us with the flexibility to partner with Ochsner on further innovations and invest in additional modules as their care coordination needs evolve.”