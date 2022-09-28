Ochsner Health Receives Gift to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health has received a gift that will establish its state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center to be built on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000-square-foot center will be a comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an innovation center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. The donation of an undisclosed amount comes from long-time Ochsner supporters Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick. Hospital officials hope to break ground on the project in early 2023 and to be finished by 2025.

Ochsner’s neuroscience program has grown since becoming a destination healthcare center in 2006 and now has more than 100 specialists offering advanced diagnostics and treatment options with specific expertise in neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, vascular neurology, movement disorders and cognitive impairment. The new center will integrate Ochsner’s behavioral health services.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this gift from the Patrick family. They have been part of the Ochsner mission for many years and have helped to shape the organization along the way,” said Warner Thomas, outgoing president and CEO of Ochsner Health. “With this transformational gift, we will further strengthen our capacity to care for those in need and make great strides in advancing the treatment of neurological conditions. We thank the Patrick family for their tremendous generosity and commitment to Ochsner Health.”

Ochsner’s neuroscience clinics and services, currently located inside Ochsner Medical Center, will be newly housed in the new facility on Jefferson Highway. The building will serve as the flagship facility for the systemwide program and allow the team to expand research programs, educate the next generation of neuroscience clinicians, and recruit doctors.

“On behalf of the Ochsner neuroscience team, I want to thank the Patrick family for this generous gift of support. This new center will play an integral role in treating patients around the region,” said C.J. Bui, system chair of neurosurgery and co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute. “The goal is to bring the most innovative and advanced multi-disciplinary neurological care to the Gulf South region. Our vision will now become a reality through the support of the Patrick family.”

The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report for 11 consecutive years, including 10 years as a ‘Top National’ destination for neurosciences and neurosurgery.