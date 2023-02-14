Ochsner Health Names New Elevate Medical Director

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health recently named Dr. Homer Devon Graham medical director of Elevate by Ochsner Health. He will oversee facilities in New Orleans, Metairie and Elmwood. Graham has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and currently heads Ochsner’s Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology.

Elevate by Ochsner Health is a luxury cosmetic and wellness center led by Ochsner physicians.

“Dr. Graham’s vast knowledge and expertise in the field and his extensive body of work at Ochsner makes him an exceptional choice to lead our team,” said Wayne Morris, VP of health and wellness.

Graham has been on staff at Ochsner since 1990 and earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine, followed by a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in Miami and Chicago. He completed his residency in otolaryngology at Tulane University School of Medicine. Throughout his career he has been a leader in reconstructive surgery and is double board certified with both the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery as well as the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

“This position provides an exceptional opportunity to continue Ochsner’s vision of collaborative care,” said Graham. “I am excited to keep the momentum going on a truly remarkable wellness center and help patients achieve their goals.”

Graham will manage a growing staff that encompasses Elevate’s various services and will drive strategic initiatives to continue advancing the facilities as top luxury, cosmetic wellness centers in the greater New Orleans area. Under his leadership, a team of Ochsner physicians offer a complete menu of esthetic services, including skin treatments, massages, injectables, body contouring and other invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures.