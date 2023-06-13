Ochsner Health Names New Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Jim Molloy

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has named Jim Molloy as its next executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. A leader at Citi with decades of experience in healthcare finance, Molloy will oversee the organization’s accounting, financial plannings and analysis, among other endeavors.

In his current role at Citi, Molloy has been a key advisor to Ochsner for several years and has spent more than 16 years overseeing banking for all municipal-related activity, including public finance, healthcare, higher education and public-private partnerships.

“I’ve had the great fortune to work with Ochsner Health for more than 20 years in various strategic and financial advisory roles and have always been awed by their dedication to providing high-quality care to millions of patients and families. I look forward to being able to dedicate all of my future efforts to help Ochsner further expand its impact on the communities it serves and am honored to have the opportunity to join such an amazing team of clinicians and employees,” said Molloy.

Molloy has worked with some of the largest health systems in the country. He has expertise in capital structure and strategic planning and has led the promotion of transparency and communication between nonprofit health systems and the investor community. Prior to joining Citi, Molloy worked in senior positions in the consulting division of a Big 6 accounting firm and a rating agency.

Molloy will join Ochsner in July 2023 and work side-by-side with Ochsner’s current CFO, Scott Posecai, who will retire as CFO in December 2023, following a 36-year career with Ochsner.

“We are so excited to welcome Jim to the family. He is the right person to lead Ochsner Health from a financial perspective as we work to transform healthcare for the communities we serve. We are confident our organization will benefit from his talents, expertise and passion for our mission,” said Ochsner Health Chief Executive Officer Pete November. “We also want to express our profound gratitude for Scott Posecai’s decades of leadership at Ochsner.”