Ochsner Health Named a Center of Excellence 

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – From Ochsner Health:

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America awarded Ochsner Health and 54 other Huntington’s disease care facilities across the United States the designation of Centers of Excellence for 2022. Ochsner Health is the first and only health system in Louisiana to hold this distinction since its first award in 2016.

HDSA defines Centers of Excellence as multi-disciplinary care teams with expertise in Huntington’s disease sharing an exemplary commitment to provide comprehensive care for this complex, hereditary, neurodegenerative disease. Patients benefit from Ochsner’s elite team approach to care and research with expert neurologists, psychiatrists, therapists, counselors, and other professionals working together to provide the best care program.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder affecting more than 30,000 Americans of all ages. The disease causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain resulting in abnormal and writhing movements of the body with loss of balance and poor dexterity. The disease also causes difficulty with mood, judgment, memory, cognition, and deterioration of a person’s physical and mental abilities.

“Currently, there isn’t a cure for Huntington’s disease, which is why it’s so important that we offer a comprehensive, interdisciplinary, collaborative and personalized approach to the care at Ochsner,” said David Houghton, MD, Vice Chair and Chief of Movement and Memory Disorders, Ochsner Health. “Care for our patients includes clinical services, therapy visits, research studies, support groups, and hope across the Gulf South. We are honored to be named an HDSA Center of Excellence, and it is a testament to the dedication of our care team at Ochsner.”

The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute offers award-winning neuroscience care with more than 40 highly trained neuroscience physicians specializing in a wide range of treatments for adult and pediatric neurological conditions. Care includes headache care, neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, back and spine care, neuroradiology, neurosciences, stroke care, an ALS center, epilepsy, concussion, traumatic brain injury, memory disorders, multiple sclerosis, and neuropsychology. Ochsner’s neurology and neurosurgery program was ranked 31 in the United States by U.S. News & World Report 2021-2022 Best Hospitals. Ochsner is the only hospital ranked in Louisiana.