Ochsner Health Joins Nationwide Effort to Address Nurse Shortage

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health is joining with Chamberlain University and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses as part of a national education and workforce solutions initiative to address critical shortages of operating room nurses Gulf South.

Ochsner Health is part of an inaugural group of three healthcare systems nationwide that are involved in expanding the initiative launched by Chamberlain University and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, creators of evidence-based guidelines and education resources for perioperative practice.

Starting in early 2022, Chamberlain and AORN will launch a 16-week online training module on perioperative nursing that is designed to prepare students to acquire an educational badge. Ochsner Health is collaborating with Chamberlain University to provide local participating students on-site opportunities to gain insight in a supervised perioperative setting.

“Ochsner Health could not be more excited to participate in this innovative program to introduce more students into the wonderful world of perioperative services, while also addressing the need for more operating nurses in the Gulf South and beyond,” said Tracey Moffatt, system chief nursing officer and vice president of quality at Ochsner Health.

The initiative, designed to be aligned with perioperative industry-specific competencies defined by AORN, is a non-credit bearing program offered at no additional cost to students enrolled in Chamberlain’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The three healthcare organizations joining in the launch are Loyola Medicine, Ochsner Health and Emory Healthcare.