Ochsner Health Helping Bring Ukrainian Nurses to US

NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner:

This week, CGFNS International Inc. publicly announced its “Passport2Liberty” initiative, which will restore credentials for Ukrainian nurses who wish to migrate to the United States. Recognizing that special attention must be given to those forced to flee their country to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster, CGFNS will leverage its credentials assessment expertise, partnerships, and state-of-the-art global educational database to reconstruct the documentation Ukrainian nurses need to practice in the United States.

Ochsner Health is a founding partner and the first U.S. hospital system to commit to the initiative. For the pilot phase, Ochsner will be offering employment to eight Ukrainian nurses, and will assist their families in getting settled in their new communities. The nurses will be committed to Ochsner for at least two years.

“I am so proud of our creative and empathetic nursing teams at Ochsner Health, who saw a need to help their fellow nurses from Ukraine, and shared with leadership this idea to participate,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health. “Not only will this program be part of our international RN recruitment strategy, but it’s the right thing to do.”

The American Hospital Association and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership are facilitating partnerships with health care systems and work with the State Boards of Nursing. Ochsner and the Catholic Health Association of the United States will be participating in the pilot. Global Nurse Partners, a nurse placement agency specializing in international recruitment, will help and support nurses through their transition and adjustment to the U.S.

“CGFNS created the Passport2Liberty initiative to address the challenges faced by Ukrainian nurses during this time of crisis. It is grounded in the belief and commitment that safe, orderly, regular migration is a human right, and that the global community has a responsibility to ensure that refugees in all situations are aptly supported and empowered,” said CGFNS president and CEO Dr. Franklin A. Shaffer.

Ochsner expects to welcome the first eight nurses in the program in Fall 2022. More information, including where each nurse will work, will be announced once the new team members are identified.

Ukrainian Nurse refugees should visit Passport2Liberty.org and fill out the general information form to get personalized information about the accommodation policies for their specific cases.