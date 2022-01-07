Ochsner Health Center in Old Metairie is Now Open 

METAIRIE – Ochsner Health has announced the opening of Ochsner Health Center – Old Metairie at 800 Metairie Road in the Oakridge Shopping Center. The outpatient health center, which opened Dec. 6, 2021, offers women’s health, primary and pediatric care services onsite.

Ochsner Health Center – Old Metairie is a 12,500-square-foot, newly renovated facility featuring 27 examination rooms, a blood draw lab, an x-ray room and two waiting areas. It was designed by Roza Ward Architects and constructed by Ryan Gootee General Contractors. Construction began May 2021.

“Continuing our mission and commitment of putting patients first, this new facility will allow for numerous services with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional care to the community and the people throughout the greater New Orleans area,” said Bradley Goodson, CEO, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans.

Primary care services offered include an annual health checkup, complete physicals, treatment of acute conditions, coordinated care of chronic conditions, seasonal allergy treatment, diagnosis of disease, management of disease, annual flu shots, immunizations and health risk assessments. Referral access to sports medicine, back and spine, and physical therapy is also offered. It also offers obstetrics consultation, wellness exams and other care for women of all ages.

Pediatric services include immunizations, treatment of ear pain, wheezing or cough, fever, falls, head injuries, severe pain, nausea, vomiting, abscess, new ADHD, limp, joint pain, swelling, headaches, laceration and more.

Like other Ochsner Health Centers, this new location connects patients to the entire Ochsner Health System network of facilities and physicians through Epic, Ochsner’s integrated electronic health record system. Patients can also use personalized MyOchsner accounts to access tests results and schedule appointments online with primary care physicians and other specialists throughout the Ochsner Health System.

Ochsner Health Center – Old Metairie To learn more or make an appointment please visit www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-health-center-old-metairie.