Ochsner Health Appoints First Chief Digital Officer

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has hired Dr. Denise Basow to be its first chief digital officer, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Basow will join the Ochsner executive team leading strategy and growth of Ochsner’s digital health programs, building new digital businesses and expanding clinical businesses regionally and nationally to create a more convenient, cost-effective experience.

“As a nationally recognized leader in healthcare innovation, telehealth and digital medicine programs, Ochsner has made significant strides in improving healthcare accessibility and meeting patients where they are,” said Warner Thomas, the system’s president and CEO. “COVID-19 has forever changed healthcare, and we are excited to have Dr. Basow bring her wealth of knowledge and expertise in digital healthcare innovation to Ochsner Health. As chief digital officer, she will lead the organization through this transformational time in healthcare by growing our expanding suite of digital programs including those associated with innovationOchsner, virtual care, remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management, while also increasing access and convenience in primary and specialty care. Additionally, Dr. Basow will lead the team focused on investing further in new digital health ventures.”

Basow joins Ochsner’s team following a 25-year career with Wolters Kluwer and healthcare startup UpToDate, where she leveraged innovation and technology. She received her undergraduate degree from Duke University and her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. She completed her residency at Johns Hopkins University and practiced internal medicine for several years before joining UpToDate.

To learn more about Ochsner Health’s digital programs, please visit ochsner.org/digitalmedicine.