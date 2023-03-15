Ochsner Health Announces New Aortic Center

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced the establishment of the Ochsner Aortic Center, which employs new imaging technology and Cydar EV Maps, a global, cloud-based software that provides an integrated solution for aortic case planning, navigation and review.

“Ochsner Health was created nearly 100 years ago on a foundation of collaboration that harnessed the expertise of a diverse team of physicians, ensuring patients received individualized, comprehensive care – and aortic innovation has been a central and recurring theme of Ochsner’s history,” said Clayton Brinster, director of the Ochsner Aortic Center and an Ochsner senior staff surgeon. “The center is a logical next step in furthering the health system’s rich legacy and bringing the latest groundbreaking technology to Louisiana. The expertise in aortic surgery provided at Ochsner is unmatched in the Gulf South region, with multiple nationally renowned aortic surgeons on staff.”

Ochsner said that more than 90% of its patients with aortic aneurysm disease receive minimally invasive, endovascular surgery.

Now, Cydar EV Maps harness the latest AI (artificial intelligence) technology to automate processes and provide real-time maps throughout a procedure. The technology allows clinicians to create detailed, patient-specific, 3D maps to plan procedures, navigate surgeries with clear imaging, and provide post-operative case review.

“Our first and highest priority is the safety and care of our patients,” said Brinster. “And with the collective experience of our faculty combined now with Cydar technology, we can treat all aortic pathology, no matter how complex, with the safest minimally invasive techniques available and now with reduced radiation exposure and operative time for the patient. Ochsner Heath is one of fewer than ten health centers nationwide, and the only one in the Gulf South region, to offer this technology.”

“We believe that our clinicians should have the world’s experience at their fingertips, and we will help achieve this vision by using the latest cutting-edge, imaging technology to enable them to make faster, easier, and safer decisions,” said Paul Hardwick, commercial director of Cydar.